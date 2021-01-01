IDEA4WALL Framed Canvas Wall Art For Living Room, Bedroom Sleeping Sheep Canvas Prints For Modern Home Decoration Ready To Hang - M28

Features:Multiple floating frame colors optional, 1.5 inches deep. Frame durable and shrink resistant.A perfect gift for your family and friends on birthday, wedding day, anniversary, festival, etcNote: Due to monitor display issues, actual product colors may be slightly different from the picturesStretched and framed, ready to hanging. (Hanging accessory kit included)Product Type: Graphic ArtPrimary Art Material: CanvasPrimary Art Material Details: Color: Blue/GreenNumber of Items Included: 1Artist: UnknownOrientation: HorizontalShape: RectangleFire Resistant: NoWall Mounting Hardware: YesNumber of Wall Hooks: 1LED/Illuminated: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Power Source: Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Subject: People;Landscape & Nature;AnimalsAnimals: SheepOther Animals: NoPlants & Flowers: Not FlowersOther Plants & Flowers: NoTransportation Type: Not TransportationOther Transportation Type: NoPeople: ChildSports & Sports Teams: Not Sports & Sports TeamsOther Sports & Sports Teams: NoNature Scenes: SkyOther Nature Scenes: NoFood & Beverage: Not Food & BeverageOther Food & Beverage: NoEntertainment and Fashion: Not Entertainment & FashionOther Entertainment: NoU.S. States and Territories: Not U.S. States and TerritoriesCities: Not CitiesOther Cities: NoCountries: Not CountriesOther Countries: NoFantasy & Sci-Fi: Not Fantasy & Sci-FiOther Fantasy & Sci-Fi: NoWorld Cultures: Not World CulturesOther World Cultures: NoAbstract and Fractals: Not Abstract and FractalsOther Abstract: NoReligion & Spirituality: Not Religion & SpiritualityInspirational Quotes & Sayings: Not Inspirational Quotes & SayingsMaps: Not MapsEducation: Not EducationArchitecture: Not ArchitectureAdvertisements: Not AdvertisementsAstrology: Not AstrologyFramed: YesFrame Construction: Floater FrameFrame Material: PlasticFrame Color (Frame Color: Black): BlackFrame Color (Frame Color: Brown): BrownCovering/Protection: YesCovering/Protection Material: Plastic/AcylicOpen Format Type: Mounted with BackingSeason: No SeasonHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayArt Technique: Graphic ArtGrouped Set Type: Single Piece ItemMulti Piece Art: NoArt Production Method: Machine MadeHand-Painted Art: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseSupplier Free-text Keywords: Sleep, SheepTitle: Dreamland ThemeBatteries Needed: NoBattery Type: Number of Batteries: Country of Origin - Additional Details: Made in USAEmbellishments/Special Finishes: NoEmbellishment Effect: Embellishment Type: Technique: Production Run: Open EditionFrame Type: Floater FrameTextual Art Transcript: Limited Run Number: Spefications:Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoWEEE Recycling Required: NoCanada Product Restriction: YesReason for Restriction: LogisticsCarbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: PEFC Certified: ITTO Compliant: SFI Certified: Recycled Content: NoCE Certified: UKCA Marked: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 16" H x 24" W x 1.5" D): 16Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 24" H