Framed Bar Mirror- Jeep Willys Red, Glass Beer Sign, Ready-To-Hang Black Frame for Pub, Game Room, Garage or Man Cave

SATISFACTION GUARANTEED: Trademark Gameroom is committed to providing the consumer with the absolute best price and value on our entire line of products, which we ensure by applying a rigorous quality control process. NOTE: This is an exclusive product of Trademark Gameroom and ONLY Framed Bar Mirrors by Trademark Gameroom are GUARANTEED to be genuine. IMPORTANT: Avoid buying counterfeit products and transacting with unauthorized sellers. Look for our logo on the packaging for every one of our products OFFICIALLY LICENSED- This framed bar mirror features an officially licensed logo. The authentic artwork is preserved under mirrored glass for a professional look that will last for years to come.USE ANYWHERE- Perfect for any man cave, garage, or game room, this marvelous mirror will make a statement in any home or professional setting. Celebrate this iconic brand while brightening any room in your bar, pub, pool hall or house.EASY INSTALLATION- Trimmed in a black wrapped wood frame, this beer sign is ready-to-hang on the wall. The convenient sawtooth hanger on the back allows the frame to be hung with ease for a lasting impression in any room! FUN ACCENT DECOR- The classic red logo and the black frame make this stylish and functional piece stand out in any room. This fun mirrored glass sign makes a great gift for the beer lover in your circle of friends and family.PRODUCT DETAILS- Materials: Glass and Wood. Dimensions: (L) 27 in x (H) 15 in x (D) 0.75 in. Frame; 1.25 in. Includes Mounted Saw Tooth Hanger. Color: Red and Black.