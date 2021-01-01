Shop Head West Brushed Nickel Framed Accent Vanity Mirror at Michaels. com. This mirror's minimalistic construction features a brushed nickel frame. Sometimes the simplest pieces can make the biggest impact. This mirror's minimalistic construction features a brushed nickel frame. Understated and sophisticated in its simplicity, this mirror gives any space a smart, put-together look, no matter what room's style. Plus, the beveled mirror within amplifies light and space and beautifully complements the frame's design. Great for bathrooms, hallways, and vanity spaces, this simple mirror makes a bigger impact by not making a huge statement. Details: Brushed nickel finish Available in multiple sizes Beveled edge D-ring hardware on back Can hang horizontally or vertically Stainless steel construction | Head West Brushed Nickel Framed Accent Vanity Mirror | 26" x 32" | Michaels®