Hand painted oil reproduction of a famous Renoir painting, Woman with a parasol in a Garden, also known as Frau mi Sonnenshirm, in German was originally painted in 1875-76. Today it has been carefully recreated detail-by-detail, color-by-color to near perfection. In the 1870's Renoir's Impressionist technique reached its peak, with glorious accomplishment. His fully defined technique rendered facial expressions and movements masterfully. He spent weeks and sometimes months perfecting his paintings. Why not grace your home with this reproduced masterpiece? It is sure to bring many admirers! Frame Description: Havana Burl Frame La Pastiche Framed 25.75-in H x 29.75-in W People Painting on Canvas | 688576631714