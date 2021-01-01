Cool watercolors form fluid illustrations of conch shells, a scallop shell, and a starfish in this set of 4 framed coastal wall art. These screen-printed coastal artwork prints look like watercolor paintings in light blue, aqua, and muted gold and have diluted, light script in the background for more subtle texture and an artistic touch. Each square frame is made of solid MDF and has a smooth, textural espresso brown finish. These coastal decor pieces make for excellent seashell decor for your bathroom and foyer. Grayson Lane Framed 17.5-in H x 1.5-in W Coastal Art with Hook(S) in White | 87786