20-in X 24-in Oil painting on canvas. Hand painted oil reproduction of a famous Monet painting, Camille Monet and a Child in the Artist's Garden in Argenteuil. The original masterpiece was created in 1875. Today it has been carefully recreated detail-by-detail, color-by-color to near perfection. While Monet successfully captured life's reality in many of his works, his aim was to analyze the ever-changing nature of color and light. Known as the classic Impressionist, one can not help but have deep admiration for his talent. This work of art has the same emotions and beauty as the original. Why not grace your home with this reproduced masterpiece? It is sure to bring many admirers! Frame Description: Florentine Dark Champagne Frame La Pastiche Framed 27-in H x 31-in W Floral Painting on Canvas | 688576408408