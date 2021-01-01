From grayson lane
Grayson Lane Framed 20-in H x 1.5-in W Inspirational Art with Hook(s) | 87762
Advertisement
This large traditional acrylic painting depicts a row of trees with a small clearing formed with short, textural light green, white, and soft sage brush strokes. The sky is a very pale aqua and bluish-white with a black and white choppy-painted ground, creating a winter landscape. The long size of this wall art makes a great addition above a long console table or couch, bringing a serene, outdoors element to your space. Grayson Lane Framed 20-in H x 1.5-in W Inspirational Art with Hook(s) | 87762