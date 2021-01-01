This set of 2 eclectic wall decor pieces add abstract art with a touch of natural, earthy style to your space… Each piece has a distressed white square frame with a clear cover housing dark gray denim-like fabric and dark blue denim-like fabric backings, respectively. Strategically placed over the fabric backings are several real white stones and pebbles, one in a radial pattern and the other in a square pattern. The rich textures of the natural stones over the neutral-toned canvas in white frames lets these abstract wall art shadow boxes work with almost any color palette and make dimensional focal points in any room. Grayson Lane Framed 20-in H x 1-in W Novelty Wood Shadow Box in Black | 39120