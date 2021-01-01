Frame Black and White Transitional Moroccan Trellis 5x8 Area Rug R-1130A-58

Transitional Moroccan Trellis Area RugTight Low Pile WeaveProtect Floors From Traffic/FurnitureGripping Rubber Underside 100% Soft Heat-Set PolypropyleneStain Resistant / Easy To CleanHigh Density / Machine-Woven.Make a sophisticated statement with the Frame Transitional Moroccan Trellis Area Rug. Patterned with an elegant design, Frame is a durable machine-woven heat-set polypropylene rug. Complete with a gripping rubber bottom, Frame enhances traditional and contemporary modern decors while outlasting everyday use. Featuring a geometric lattice design with a low pile weave, the area rug is a perfect addition to the living room, bedroom, entryway, kitchen, dining room or family room. Frame is a family-friendly stain resistant rug with easy maintenance. Vacuum regularly and spot clean with diluted soap or detergent as needed. Create a comfortable play area for kids and pets while protecting your floor from spills and heavy furniture with this carefree decor update for high traffic areas of your home. Set Includes: One - Frame Transitional Moroccan Trellis 5x8 Area Rug