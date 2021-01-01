Frame LED Wall Sconce by Rotaliana by LUMINART - Color: Cream - Finish: Matte - (L161FRW3 000 65 ZL1)

The Frame LED Wall Sconce from Rotaliana by Luminart adds a simple yet functional touch to the walls of the home. Made of extruded aluminum throughout, this piece mounts directly to the wall and consists of a pair of ring-shaped elements that help diffuse the light from the integrated LED within. The light is sent out in a bright and even manner, creating a full glow as its sent across the wall and into the surrounding room. Best known for its stylish yet sustainable lighting solutions, Rotaliana by LUMINART is a lighting industry favorite. Its collections can be seen in a variety of public and private spaces and featured collections include the ultramodern neon Squiggle collection and the durable yet striking Dina collection that features mixed materials like aluminum and polycarbonate. Another noteworthy collection from Rotaliana is its Capri collection, which is instantly recognized by its woven-style aluminum elements. Color: Cream. Finish: Champagne