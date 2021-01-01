From kate spade new york
Kate Spade New York Frame European Decorative Pillows, Extra Large, Navy/White
Top off your bedding with Kate Spade New York's Hummingbird Frame European Pillow Sham. With a crisp color block appearance and 270 thread count, this modern pillow sham will be the perfect complement to the Hummingbird bedding collection. Our design motto: Be bold in the bedroom, with our frame euro sham that adds a classic, graphic dash of color while complementing any bedspread. Dimension: 26x26 inch Wash Care: Machine wash cold with similar colors; gentle cycle; tumble dry low