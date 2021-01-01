Heartfelt Creations Frame A Card Dies-Intricate Swirl Frames Regal and elegant, the Intricate Swirl Frames Die is sure to lend a touch of grandeur to all of your paper crafting creations! Filled with delicate swirls and intricate detailing, the exquisite die cuts created with this collection are ideal for dressing up card fronts, creating fanciful card bases, as well as beautiful framing elements for scrapbook layouts! Use coordinating layers together, as separate embellishment pieces, or create unique configurations for a variety of stylish looks by mixing and matching the various layers! This package contains Intricate Swirl Frames: a set of four metal dies measuring between 1.25x3.5 inches and 5x7 inches. WARNING: Choking Hazard. Not suitable for children under 3 years. WARNING: May contain items with sharp edges. Handle with care. Imported. | Heartfelt Creations Frame A Card Dies-Intricate Swirl Frames | Michaels®