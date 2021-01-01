From designart
Designart 'Yellow Fractal Light Art ' Modern wall clock
A beautiful addition to any home or office, this Modern & Contemporary round wall clock is made on 100% solid aluminum. It has a highly reflective glossy finish creating a sleek modern look. This Yellow Fractal Light Art wall clock arrives completely ready to hang on the wall. Simply insert the “AA” battery included with your order.Available in several size, this Modern Oversized Clock makes it the focal point of any room.