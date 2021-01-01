From fredrick ramond
Fredrick Ramond FR46807 Eve 6 Light 24" Wide Chandelier Champagne Gold Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Advertisement
Fredrick Ramond FR46807 Eve 6 Light 24" Wide Chandelier FeaturesHand-forged vine-like tubingCrafted from steel120" Chain hung fixtureRequires (6) 60 watt candelabra (E12) bulbsCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsRated for dry locationsLimited lifetime manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 39"Width: 24"Product Weight: 54.7 lbsChain Length: 120"Wire Length: 144"Canopy Width: 6-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 6Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 360 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Champagne Gold