Fredrick Ramond FR46801CPG Eve 4 Light 16" Wide Semi-flush Ceiling Light Champagne Gold Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Semi-Flush

Fredrick Ramond FR46801CPG Eve 4 Light 16" Wide Semi-flush Ceiling Light Eve’s graceful, hand-forged tubing creates a natural, vine-like pattern in a hammered Champagne Gold finish while faceted clear crystal “buds” emanate from the tips. Features: Ceiling light constructed of steel Suitable for dry locations Includes: 1-6", 2-12" down rods Includes: 120" of lead wire Fixture may be mounted with or without chain or stem Designed to cast a soft ambient light over a wide area Dimensions: Width: 16" Height: 10.75" Maximum Height: 40.75" Canopy Diameter: 6.5" Electrical Specifications: Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12) Bulb Included: No Wattage: 240 Watts Per Bulb: 60 Number of Bulbs: 4 CUL Rating: Dry Location Fredrick Ramond is a designers' favorite lighting line that delivers the sophistication and stylistic quality expected by the most quality-conscious of high-end interior home designers. Known for incorporating international flair and creative elements in each individual collection, Fredrick Ramond is on the leading edge of defining elegant home décor. Find classic, traditional, and contemporary themed pendants in various sizes and styles. Semi-Flush Champagne Gold