Fredrick Ramond FR44626 6 Light 1 Tier Chandelier from the Carabel Collection Brushed Champagne Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Fredrick Ramond FR44626 6 Light 1 Tier Chandelier from the Carabel Collection Features:Includes ivory linen fabric shadeDesigned to cast light both upwards and downwardsCapable of being dimmed - allowing you to set your desired illumination levels when used with dimmable bulbsMade of MetalUL / cUL Listed for Dry LocationsRequires (6) 100 watt Medium (E26) base bulbs (Not Included)Lamping Technology:Bulb Base - Medium (E26): The E26 (Edison 26mm), Medium Edison Screw, is the standard bulb used in 120-Volt applications in North America. E26 is the most common bulb type and is generally interchangeable with E27 bulbs.Dimensions:Height: 32" (measured from ceiling to bottom point on fixture)Width: 38.5" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Canopy Depth: 5.5Canopy Width: 12Wire Length: 144"Chain Length: 120"Product Weight: 62.39 lbsElectrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs: 6Watts Per Bulb: 100Wattage: 600Voltage: 120vCompliance:UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. Brushed Champagne