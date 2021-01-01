Fredrick Ramond FR43913 3 Light Large Pendant from the Helios Collection Silver Leaf Indoor Lighting Pendants

Fredrick Ramond FR43913 3 Light Large Pendant from the Helios Collection Three Light Large Pendant from the Helios CollectionFeatures:Etched Piastra shadeCapable of being dimmed - allowing you to set your desired illumination levels when used with dimmable bulbscUL / UL Rated for Dry LocationSecure mounting assemblyConstructed of steelRequires (3) 60 watt Candelabra (E12) base bulbs (Not Included)Lamping Technology:Bulb Base - Candelabra (E12): The E12 (Edison 12mm), Candelabra Edison Screw (CES), "Candelabra" is a term for the small-based incandescent light bulbs used in luminaires made for lighting and decoration.Dimensions:Height: 24.25"Width: 23.75" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Canopy Width: 6"Wire Length: 120"Product Weight: 23.5 lbsElectrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs: 3Watts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 180Voltage: 120vCompliance:UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. Silver Leaf