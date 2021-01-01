Fredrick Ramond FR41242 2 Light Wall Sconce from the Bastille collection Vintage Bronze Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Fredrick Ramond FR41242 2 Light Wall Sconce from the Bastille collection Features:Designed to cast light in an upward directionCapable of being dimmed - allowing you to set your desired illumination levels when used with dimmable bulbsSturdy metal mounting assemblycUL / UL listed for Dry LocationRequires (2) 60 watt Candelabra (E12) base bulbs (Not included)Lamping Technology:Bulb Base - Candelabra (E12): The E12 (Edison 12mm), Candelabra Edison Screw (CES), "Candelabra" is a term for the small-based incandescent light bulbs used in luminaires made for lighting and decoration.Dimensions:Height: 16.25"Width: 15" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Extension: 7.5" (measured from mounting surface to furthest protruding point on fixture)HCO: 12" (height from center of outlet)Backplate Height: 8.5"Backplate Width: 4.5"Product Weight: 8 lbsElectrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs: 2Watts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 120Voltage: 120vCompliance:UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. Vintage Bronze