Fredrick Ramond FR33731 3 Light Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture from the Gemma Collection Vintage Bronze Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount

Fredrick Ramond FR33731 3 Light Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture from the Gemma Collection Three Light Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture from the Gemma CollectionFeatures:Capable of being dimmed - allowing you to set your desired illumination levels when used with dimmable bulbscUL / UL Rated for Dry LocationSecure mounting assemblyConstructed of steelRequires (3) 100 watt Medium (E26) base bulbs (Not Included)Lamping Technology:Bulb Base - Medium (E26): The E26 (Edison 26mm), Medium Edison Screw, is the standard bulb used in 120-Volt applications in North America. E26 is the most common bulb type and is generally interchangeable with E27 bulbs.Dimensions:Height: 9.25"Width: 16.5" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Canopy Width: 6.75"Product Weight: 15 lbsElectrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs: 3Watts Per Bulb: 100Wattage: 300Voltage: 120vCompliance:UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. Flush Mount Vintage Bronze