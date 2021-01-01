From fredrick ramond
Fredrick Ramond FR33605 Cera 14 Light 36" Wide Taper Candle Style Chandelier Museum Bronze Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Advertisement
Fredrick Ramond FR33605 Cera 14 Light 36" Wide Taper Candle Style Chandelier FeaturesPaying homage to the ornamental Ginkgo tree, Cera’s intricate cast leaves help awaken an elegant decor, while its Bronze finish against Cleopatra Gold blossoms chic allure throughout a spaceConstructed from steelSloped ceiling compatible(14) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredIncludes (1) 6" and (2) 12" downrodsRated for dry locationsCovered under a 2 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 17"Maximum Hanging Height: 39-1/4"Width: 36"Depth: 6-1/2"Product Weight: 17.58 lbsWire Length: 120"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 840 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 14Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Museum Bronze