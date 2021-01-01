Fredrick Ramond FR33102SLF Farrah 2 Light 11" Tall Wall Sconce with a Linen Shade and Hand-Made Crosshatch Bars Silver Leaf Indoor Lighting Wall

From fredrick ramond
Fredrick Ramond FR33102SLF Farrah 2 Light 11" Tall Wall Sconce with a Linen Shade and Hand-Made Crosshatch Bars Farrah's contemporary design is bold and sculptural, while achieving an optical airiness. The hand-hammered crosshatch bars gleam in a hand-applied, Silver Leaf finish with artisanal detailing that carries the detail through to the canopy. The juxtaposition of the hammered frame with the inner white linen shade creates a look of deconstructed, modern elegance.FeaturesConstructed from steelIncludes a linen shade with hand-made crosshatch bars(2) 60 watt candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredRated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 11-1/4"Width: 7"Extension: 5"Depth: 5"Product Weight: 4.4 lbsBackplate Height: 6-1/2"Backplate Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 120 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 2Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Silver Leaf