FPV HDMI FFC Cable 20 Pin 0.5mm Pitch 100cm Length B Type Flat Ribbon Cable

[ PARAMETER ]Model: dedicated HDMI flat cable; Type: B Type, Pin on the Opposite Side; 0.5mm Pitch; 20 Pin; Overall Size: 1000mm x 10mm / 39.37' x 0.39'(L*W). [ FEATURE ] The flat flexible cable (FFC) is an accessory, it is designed for connecting your HDMI board of the video device. [ APPLICATION ] It is typically matched to brushless gimbal, steering gimbal, handheld gimbal, monitoring, etc. And it is widely used for RPi Camera, FPV, monitor and other DIY audio, video equipment, etc. [ ADVANTAGE ] The each end cable is reinforced with a stiffener to make insertion easier or to provide strain relief. It is a super lightweight cable for your DIY project. [ NOTE ] The HDMI flat cable suit for transfer the pictures of 1080p. It does NOT transfer a 4k resolution picture.