Fanimation FPS8332BW Hugh 44" 3 Blade Outdoor LED Ceiling Fan with Remote Control Black Fans Ceiling Fans Outdoor Ceiling Fans

Fanimation FPS8332BW Hugh 44" 3 Blade Outdoor LED Ceiling Fan with Remote Control Hugh 44" 3 Blade Outdoor LED Ceiling Fan with Remote ControlFeaturesWiFi or bluetooth compatible (required controls sold separately)Black finish includes Black fan bladesConstructed of metalFan is controllable by a Remote Control (included)Integrated dimmable 18 watt LED lightingUses a standard reversible 33 watt AC motorUL and CUL rated for wet locationsEnergy star certifiedCovered under a limited lifetime manufacturer warrantyDimensionsBlade Span: 44"Height: 11-3/4"Width: 44"Product Weight: 13.89 lbsWire Length: 11"Canopy Width: 6-3/4"Canopy Depth: 6-3/4"Blade SpecificationsNumber of Blades: 3Blades Included: YesReversible Blades: NoBlade Pitch: 12 DegreesFan Blade Material: CompositeMotor SpecificationsSpeeds: 3CFM high: 3785, medium: 3043, low: 1768 (cubic feet per minute)RPM high: 199, low: 98Reversible Motor: YesMotor Wattage: 33 wattsLight Kit SpecificationsLumens: 1400Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 18 wattsDimmable: Yes Outdoor Ceiling Fans Black