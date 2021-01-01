Zline FPNZ Monet 1.8 GPM Single Hole Pull Down Kitchen Sink Faucet Chrome Faucet Kitchen Single Handle

Zline FPNZ Monet 1.8 GPM Single Hole Pull Down Kitchen Sink Faucet The Zline Monet kitchen faucet is manufactured with the highest quality materials on the market - making it long-lasting and durable. Zline has focused on designing each faucet to be functionally efficient while offering a sleek design, making it a beautiful addition to any kitchen. While aesthetically pleasing, this faucet offers a hassle-free washing experience, with 360 degree rotation and a spring loaded pressure adjusting spray wand. At 1.8 gal per minute this faucet provides the perfect amount of flexibility and water pressure to save you time. The cutting edge lock in technology will keep your spray wand docked and in place when not in use. Zline delivers the most efficient, hassle free kitchen faucet with a lifetime warranty, giving you peace of mind.Zline FPNZ Features:Covered under Zline's limited lifetime warrantyFaucet body constructed of stainless steelSingle hole installationPull-down spraySingle lever handles control the flow and temperature of waterZLINE faucets include supply hoses with technology that enables the hose to increase flexibility while keeping the flow rate requirement level for a superior connecting hoseADA compliantZline FPNZ Specifications:Height: 15" (deck to top of faucet)Spout Height: 7-3/8" (deck to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 9-1/4" (center of faucet body to center of spout outlet)Flow Rate: 1.8 gallons-per-minuteFaucet Holes: Single Hole Single Handle Chrome