Affinity Tile FPE18K-DT Royals - 17-5/8" Square Tile - Textured Visual - Sold by Carton (11.02 SF/Carton) Blume Blue Flooring Tile Field Tile

Affinity Tile FPE18K-DT Royals - 17-5/8" Square Tile - Textured Visual - Sold by Carton (11.02 SF/Carton) Please review Build.com return policy for Flooring and Tile Products, certain restrictions may apply on general returns. If flooring arrives damaged or is defective, please call for assistance (800-375-3403)Modern and vintage design elements blend together to create our Royals Blume Porcelain Floor and Wall Tile. Featuring a worn cement appearance, this tile is a subtle statement piece created by floral motifs in faded shades set on a base glaze. Designed by interior architect and furniture designer Francisco Segarra, this tile is a true reflection of vintage industrial design. Realistic imitations of scuffs and spots that are the marks of well-loved, worn, century-old tile bring rustic charm to any interior setting. Available in 7 print variations that are randomly scattered throughout each case, the variation throughout each tile mimics an authentic aged appearance. Save time and labor spent arranging smaller square tiles and instead install these durable porcelain slabs, which have four 8-3/4 in. squares separated by scored grout lines. The scored grout lines can be grouted with the color of your choice, or left ungrouted for a rugged finish. Its durable, ADA-compliant and glazed features make this tile an ideal choice for indoor residential use, including kitchen backsplashes, bathrooms and showers.Features:11.02 square feet, 5 pieces per case. Case weight is 51.6 lbs.Glazed, slightly textured finish with a low sheen and moderate variation in toneP.E.I. Rating IV has high resistance to abrasion and is suitable for heavy-duty residential and commercial kitchens, hotels, exhibition and sales rooms with some dirt conditions. Not frost resistantIt is recommended you purchase a minimum of 10% overage to account for design cuts and patternsAll ceramic / porcelain and natural stone tile within coordinating series may be produced at different times which can cause variation in dye lot (color) and caliber (size) which is authentic to tile Field Tile Blume Blue