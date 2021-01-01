From fanimation
Fanimation FP8511 SculptAire 52" 3 Blade Outdoor LED Ceiling Fan with Remote Control Brushed Satin Brass Fans Ceiling Fans Outdoor Ceiling Fans
Advertisement
Fanimation FP8511 SculptAire 52" 3 Blade Outdoor LED Ceiling Fan with Remote Control SculptAire 52" 3 Blade Outdoor LED Ceiling Fan with Remote ControlFeaturesWiFi or bluetooth compatible (required controls sold separately)Brushed Satin Brass finish includes Clear fan bladesConstructed of metalFan is controllable by a Remote Control (included)Sloped ceiling compatibleIncludes (1) 4.5" downrodIntegrated 18 watt LED lightingUses a standard reversible 31 watt AC motorUL and CUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a limited lifetime manufacturer warrantyDimensionsBlade Span: 52"Height: 13-7/8"Width: 52"Product Weight: 18.11 lbsWire Length: 54"Canopy Height: 2-9/16"Canopy Width: 5-3/4"Canopy Depth: 5-3/4"Blade SpecificationsNumber of Blades: 3Blades Included: YesReversible Blades: NoBlade Pitch: 13 DegreesFan Blade Material: WoodMotor SpecificationsSpeeds: 3CFM high: 4663, medium: 3276, low: 1980 (cubic feet per minute)RPM high: 130, low: 56Reversible Motor: YesMotor Wattage: 31 wattsLight Kit SpecificationsLumens: 1500Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 18 watts Outdoor Ceiling Fans Brushed Satin Brass