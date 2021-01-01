FOXNOVO 30*120cm Waterproof Car Auto Fog Light Headlight Tint Film Lights Color-Changing Decal Sticker (Yellow)

Brand: FOXNOVO. Color: mainly yellow. Material: durable vinyl. Size (W*L): about 30*120cm. Stretchable and elastic three layer protective film. Self-adhesive, only to peel and stick it. Water resistant and sun protection design. Easy removal with no residual, will never damage your lamp. Suitable for all headlights, fog lamps, turn signals, or even the upper part of the windscreen. You can use the film in offices, dance rooms, bars, on the exhibition or in the private sector.