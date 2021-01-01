Blue Black Fox - Picture Frame Painting Print on Canvas

Blue Black Fox by Franz Marc is a bright oil painting reproduction that will add color and texture to your space. The piece was created by the famous German Expressionist painter in 1911. Marc took a unique approach to Expressionism in depicting a number of nature and animal subjects. His works are also noted for their incredibly intense and vivid color choices, even with seemingly docile subjects as he believed that animals were closer to God than humans. This oil painting has been carefully painted by hand to recreate the same tones and angular shapes seen in the original work. Format: Suede Premier Framed