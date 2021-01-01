'Fox Love' Wrapped Canvas Print

Features:Hand stretched over an all-natural wood framePrinted onto an artist's grade premium canvasThis canvas wraps around the sides providing a finished decorative edgeThe giclee method is utilized to achieve optimum clarity and color resolutionArrives ready to hang in your home and artist biography information is included so that you may learn more about his or her inspirationArt created by Eli HalpinProduct Type: PrintPrimary Art Material: CanvasPrimary Art Material Details: Color: Brown/BlackNumber of Items Included: 1Pieces Included: Artist: Eli HalpinStyle: Modern & ContemporaryOrientation: VerticalSize (Size: 10" H x 10" W x 1.5" D, 14" H x 14" W x 1.5" D): Mini 17" and underSize (Size: 18" H x 18" W x 1.5" D, 24" H x 24" W x 1.5" D): Small 18"-24"Shape: SquareWall Mounting Hardware: NoNumber of Wall Hooks: Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Region: North AmericaCountry of Origin: United StatesSubject: Not FlowersAnimals: Not an AnimalOther Animals: NoPlants & Flowers: Not FlowersOther Plants & Flowers: NoTransportation Type: Not TransportationOther Transportation Type: NoPeople: Not PeopleSports & Sports Teams: Not Sports & Sports TeamsOther Sports & Sports Teams: NoNature Scenes: Not Nature ScenesOther Nature Scenes: NoFood & Beverage: Not Food & BeverageOther Food & Beverage: NoEntertainment and Fashion: Not Entertainment & FashionOther Entertainment: NoU.S. States and Territories: Not U.S. States and TerritoriesCities: Not CitiesOther Cities: NoCountries: Not CountriesOther Countries: NoFantasy & Sci-Fi: Not Fantasy & Sci-FiOther Fantasy & Sci-Fi: NoWorld Cultures: Not World CulturesOther World Cultures: NoAbstract and Fractals: Not Abstract and FractalsOther Abstract: NoReligion & Spirituality: Not Religion & SpiritualityInspirational Quotes & Sayings: Not Inspirational Quotes & SayingsMaps: Not MapsEducation: Not EducationArchitecture: Not ArchitectureAdvertisements: Not AdvertisementsAstrology: Not AstrologyFramed: NoFrame Construction: Frame Material: Frame Color: Open Format Type: Open Frame/Gallery WrappedPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayGrouped Set Type: Single Piece ItemMulti Piece Art: NoArt Production Method: Machine MadeHand-Painted Art: Title: Fox LoveEmbellishments/Special Finishes: NoEmbellishment Effect: Embellishment Type: Technique: Production Run: Open EditionFrame Type: Wrapped CanvasSpefications:ADA Compliant: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoISTA 3A or 6A Certified: TÜV Rheinland Certified: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): Recycled Content: NoDimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 10" H x 10" W x 1.5" D): 10Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 14" H x 14" W x 1.5" D): 14Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 18" H x 18" W x 1.5" D): 18Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 24" H x 24" W x 1.5" D): 24Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 10" H x 10" W x 1.5" D): 10Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 14" H x 14" W x 1.5" D): 14Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 18" H x 18" W x 1.5" D): 18Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 24" H x 24" W x 1.5" D): 24Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 10" H x 10" W x 1.5" D, 14" H x 14" W x 1.5" D, 18" H x 18" W x 1.5" D, 24" H x 24" W x 1.5" D): 1.5Overall Product Weight (Size: 10" H x 10" W x 1.5" D): 1Overall Product Weight (Size: 14" H x 14" W x 1.5" D): 1.1Overall Product Weight (Size: 18" H x 18" W x 1.5" D): 1.9Overall Product Weight (Size: 24" H x 24" W x 1.5" D): 2.97Assembly:Installation Required: NoWarranty: Size: 10" H x 10" W x 1.5" D