Gus Modern Foundry Leather Chair - Color: Black

Refined, Scandinavian luxury. Elevate your living rooms with the elegant, understated design of the Foundry Leather Chair from Gus Modern. It's the perfect blend of function and fashion. Slender steel legs give you some elevation while serving as stylish linear elements. An artful composition of shapes sits tightly against each other over the top, making up a slim pair of armrests and low-profile frame. Tucked inside, medium dense foam cushions deliver a plush feel you won't want to stand up from. The fine leather upholstery cranks up the elegance factor. This classic material gives the piece a classic slick surface and a helping of subtle texture that simply pleases the eye. Color: Black. Additional Color: Saddle Black.