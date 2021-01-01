Fossil Rustic 6" x 18" Natural Stone Tile

This Wall Tile is a Natural sandstone with a blend of soothing grays and creams with highlights of light rust tones is designed for use around corners. This complements a wall install of similar ledger panels and helps finish the corners. This tile is suitable for indoor or outdoor walls in residential and commercial installations. Note: Natural stone products inherently lack uniformity and are subject to variation in color, shade, finish, etc. It is recommended to blend tiles from different boxes when installing. Natural stones may be characterized by dry seams and pits that are often filled. The filling can work its way out and it may be necessary to refill these voids as part of a normal maintenance procedure. All-natural stone products should be sealed with a penetrating sealer.