Affinity Tile FOSCTGB Cabana - 6" x 24" Rectangle Floor and Wall Tile - Textured Wood Visual - Sold by Carton (12.2 SF/Carton) White Flooring Tile

Affinity Tile FOSCTGB Cabana - 6" x 24" Rectangle Floor and Wall Tile - Textured Wood Visual - Sold by Carton (12.2 SF/Carton) Please review Build.com return policy for Flooring and Tile products, certain restrictions may apply on general returns. If flooring arrives damaged or is defective, please call for assistance (800-375-3403)The Affinity Tile Cabana collection is a unique addition to our line of wood-look tiles. Crafted in Spain, the unique glaze features a meticulously detailed grain accented in dark colors. The finishing touch on this beautiful tile is the realistic metallic nails that catch the light. This smooth, matte tile is great for adding a rustic touch to your interior. Features:Grade 1, first-quality tile for floor and wall useGlazed, slightly textured finish with a medium sheen and moderate variation in toneP.E.I. Rating IV has high resistance to abrasion and is suitable for heavy-duty residential and commercial kitchens, hotels, exhibition and sales rooms with some dirt conditionsSemi-Vitreous flooring has water absorption of more than 3% but less than 7% for indoor useC.O.F. greater than .60 to .79 is required for commercial applications to meet or exceed ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) guidelinesNot frost resistantCommercial and residential useSkid resistantIndoor and outdoor use approved Field Tile White