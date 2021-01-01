Dainolite Fortuna Wall Sconce - Color: Black

Shape up your rooms with the neat modern design of the Fortuna Wall Sconce from Dainolite. This sconce informs the way your room feels at any time of day. It's an easy piece to arrange in the tightest nooks, thanks to a compact circular backplate. Made from metal, a pair of sleek cone shapes arrange the bulbs in opposite directions for maximum light coverage. The bulbs nestled inside bring together the piece's sculptural silhouette. When turned on, the light is cast against the wall as a radiant glaze. The sconce also delivers a memorable ambient glow. Color: Black. Finish: Matte Black