Kaytee Forti-Diet Pro Health Juvenile Rabbit Food, 5-lb bag

Feed your juvenile rabbit the wholesome ingredients he for healthy growth and development with Kaytee Forti-Diet Pro Health Juvenile Rabbit Food. Young small pets need a diet rich in protein for healthy skin and coat, muscle development and strong immunity. Rabbits also need hay for healthy digestion. Kaytee Forti-Diet Pro Health Juvenile Rabbit Food provides the essential nutrients your pet needs to enhance health and appearance. It contains sun-cured alfalfa meal to aid in the digestion process, protein from grains like oats and wheat and yucca for odor control. Kaytee Forti-Diet Pro Health Juvenile Rabbit Food is fortified with DHA and Omega-3 for brain, heart and eye health and prebiotics and probiotics to support digestion.