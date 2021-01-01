Fortebraccio Table Lamp by Luceplan - Color: White (1D33N2GI0502 | 1D33N/010002)

Design by Paolo Rizzatto and Alberto Meda, 1998. With its new joints and base, Fortebraccio guarantees an extraordinary fluidity of movement and total light positioning freedom. Thanks to its innovative central joint, the lamp's two arms rotate independently, horizontally and vertically, allowing it to take on extreme and functional positions. Injection-molded polycarbonate head. Cut and drawn iron plate arms. Reduced thickness zama micro-pressure diecast joints. Zama diecast base. Choose from a table base, a table universal joint, or a table clamp. Luceplan, established in 1978, creates contemporary, Made in Italy lighting and fans with exceptional quality. Their democratic designs are free from clichÃ©s and blend new technologies with enduring style, function and efficiency. From the intricate Hope Suspension, named after the brilliant 45 carat diamond, to the innovative Curl Table Lamp, with its crescent moon shaped curve and LED bulb, their products have won numerous international awards and developed a popular following.1978. Color: White.