Forteau Writing Desk

Simplistic as it may seem, this understated writing desk is a must-have for traditional spaces and farmhouses alike. Crafted of black-finished metal, its clean-lined frame is accented by a laminated MDF top for a look of classic rustic charm. Add on a collection of framed family photos and a few lush potted plants for an eye-catching living room display behind a tufted sofa, perfect for tying the whole ensemble together. But wait - pull up an upholstered rolling chair and suddenly you have a stylish workspace! Use it to get started on your latest scrapbooking project, or only an impromptu spot to pen important to-do lists. Either way, you're sure to love this pleasant piece's fusion of function and fashion.