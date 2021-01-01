Arozzi Forte Fabric Ergonomic Racing Gaming Chair, Black (FORTE-FB-BLACK)

Breathable fabric chair with new aesthetics and extra soft foam for maximum comfort. It has an upgraded look, is more spacious, and features extra padding material. The Arozzi Forte fabric chair is a refreshing fabric chair that is breathable so you keep cool when it gets warm. Developed with ergonomic design making it easier on your back and posture for longer periods of use. The chair is equipped with two soft adjustable pillows: a lumbar pillow to support your back and a headrest pillow to support your neck and head. The armrests are one-dimensional and adjustable moving up and down with an easy push of a button. The tops are padded giving your forearms and elbows support and comfort while you are working or playing hard during long periods..Tough metal frame supports up to 265 lbs..Racing gaming chair great to get comfortable and game all day.Assembly required.Backrest reclines at 4-degree lockable increments and goes up to 165 degrees.Cold-molded foam chair designed for extra comfort.Back dimensions: 33.46"H x 20.47"W.Height-adjustable padded armrests provide support for forearms and elbows.Overall dimensions: 53.94"H x 26.38"W x 17.72"D.Seat dimensions: 17.72"-20.47"H x 19.69"W x 17.72"D.Features upgraded design with more space.2-year manufacturer limited warranty.Equipped with two soft adjustable pillows: a lumbar pillow to support your back and a headrest pillow to support your neck and head.Made of breathable fabric to keep you cool; comes in black.Can be rocked back and forth up to 12 degrees; use the tension adjustment wheel underneath the seat to set the desired resistance