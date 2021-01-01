From noble house
Noble House Fortas Beige Polyester Tufted Chaise Lounge
Our charming chaise lounge practically invites you to stretch out and relax in outstanding comfort with its spectacular design. Perfectly balancing wood accents with fabric upholstery, our impressive chaise lounge offers your home a charming mid-century modern upgrade. This piece offers a beautiful button tufted design that is finished with waffle stitching in the backrest and seating. Completed with iconic splayed legs with gold tips and lovely rolled accent pillows, this refined chaise lounge will make any interior space into a stunning masterpiece. Color: Beige.