Sealy Forsythia Firm Tight Top - Mattress Only, California King, Gray

This upgraded spring mattress features motion-reducing response™ encased coils for all-over comfort, and a reinforced foam center third for targeted back and core support. The Stableedge™ pro increases durability, while the knit cover with Moistureprotect™ helps to keep you cool, and surface-guard technology™ keeps the mattress protected. Also available in faux Eurotop and pillowtop, in a soft, medium, or firm feel.Mattress Top Type: Tight TopMattress Type: InnerspringIncluded: 1 Mattress(es)Features: Wrapped Coils, Cooling Layer, Foam Layer, Antimicrobial, Non-Toxic, Cushioning LayerAdditional Information: Suitable for Adjustable Bed FramesCoil Count: 896 CoilsManufacturer Warranty: 10 Year LimitedBed Size: California KingMeasurements: 83 Length/Inches, 72 Width/Inches, 12 Height/InchesMaximum Weight Limit: 500 LbsBase Material: 100% PolyethyleneComfort Type: FirmCare: Spot CleanCertifications And Listings: Certipur-Us Certified, Cpsc - 16 Cfr 1632 Compliant, Cpsc - 16 Cfr 1633 CompliantCountry of Origin: Made in US