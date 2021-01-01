With its wide, comfortable arms, and casual vibe, the Forsyth Corner Sectional exudes understated style. The warm grey tones in the hand-woven outdoor wicker give Forsyth just a touch of modern sensibility. The frame is durable steel where covered in wicker and rust proof aluminum in areas exposed to the elements. Cushions are a generous 22\" wide and 4.5\" thick, covered in 100% outdoor polyester fabric, and constructed with a soft top layer wrapped around a high density foam core. They sit comfortably and bounce back after years of use. And because details matter, we added a rigid support under the wicker coffee table surface, so your favorite beverage will sit perfectly still and won't topple over. Forsyth includes a right arm loveseat, a left arm loveseat, one armless chair that can be positioned on either side, one corner chair, and a coffee table. Leisure Made Forsyth Woven Outdoor Sectional with Blue Cushion(S) and Aluminum Frame Polyester | 299231-IND