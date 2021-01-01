Forster End Table with Storage
Description
Breakwater Bay Cabinet W/ 1 Basket & 1 DoorFeatures:Rice weaves water hyacinth basketBottom storage area covered by a single doorDesign: Basket StorageWoven Wicker/Rattan: NoNumber of Doors: 1Shelves: NoFeet/Legs: NoSet: NoSet Type: Number of Tables Included: Baskets Included: 1Top Shape: RectangularTop Color: WhiteBase Color: WhiteTop Material: Manufactured WoodTop Material Details: Top Manufactured Wood Type: MDFTop Metal Finish Application: Top Wood Species: Base Material: Manufactured WoodBase Material Details: Base Metal Finish Application: Base Manufactured Wood Type: MDFBase Wood Species: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationGloss Finish: NoMirrored: NoBase Type: 4 LegsAdjustable Height: NoShelves Included: NoNumber of Shelves: Drawers Included: YesNumber of Drawers: 1Drawer Glide Mechanism: Soft Close or Self Close Drawers: NoCabinets Included: YesTrunk Storage: NoTray Top: NoFoldable: NoMagazine Rack: NoWheels Included: NoLighted: NoWattage per Bulb: Bulb Included: Weight Capacity: 25Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseWrought Iron: NoCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Viet NamOutdoor Use: NoScratch Resistant: NoStain Resistant: NoStorage Included: YesDS Primary Product Style: CoastalDS Secondary Product Style: NauticalIntegrated Technology: NoNumber of Built-In Outlets: Dovetail Joints: Felt Lined Drawers: Warp Resistant: NoShagreen-embossed Exterior: Main Wood Joinery Method: Kiln-Dried Wood: Integrated Wireless Charging Surface: Built-in USB Port: Built-in Outlets: Spefications:UL Listed: NoSCS Certified: NoTAA Compliant: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): ADA Compliant: NoComposite Wood Product (CWP): NoChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: CARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: GSA Approved: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesCALGreen Compliant: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Fire Rated: USDA BioBased Product: Carbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoGreenSpec: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoEcoLogo Certified: GreenSeal Certified: EU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: ANSI/BIFMA X7.1 Standard for Formaldehyde & TVOC Emissions: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: NoFSC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: PEFC Certified: ITTO Compliant: SFI Certified: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 25.6Overall Width - Side to Side: 15Overall Depth - Front to Back: 11.8Overall Product Weight: 16Table Top Thickness: Shelving: NoShelf Height – Distance Between Shel