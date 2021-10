This rug is footloose and fancy-free. Fashioning a vibrant, upbeat look that will perfectly pop within your space, this rug is at once practical and whimsical. This piece, with its unique designs, will effortlessly embody a sense of fun, wonder, and brightness like no other. Add this rug to your decor and watch it come alive. Rug Size: Rectangle 3'3" x 5'3"