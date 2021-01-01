Fork Pendant Light by Diesel Living with LODES - Color: Grey - Finish: Matte - (505308 | 500511)

The Fork Pendant Light from Diesel Living with LODES brings casual fashion to the dÃ©cor of the home. Defined by a steel fork that connects a pair of tines to the cylindrical shade, this piece hangs from the ceiling with ease, spreading a warm and vibrant layer of light. The pair of lamps within the shade bring it to life, softly diffusing through the thin material. The shade itself can rotate 360 degrees, allowing for an exact position of light for the room. Created for use in both public and private spaces, Diesel Living with Lodes lighting collections range from ultramodern to traditional. Steeped in Italian tradition, its collections are inspired by Italys most iconic locations to create inspiring fixtures loved by both designers and consumers. Diesel living lighting collections range from elegant glass pendants perfectly suited to contemporary interiors to brilliant table and floor lamps to eclectic outdoor lighting that combines durability with eye-catching style. Shape: Cylindrical. Color: Grey.