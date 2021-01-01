Christian Printwear - Pacific Printwear Forgiven Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

This is the perfect design for any Born Again, Bible believing, Christian, Christ Centered student, Pastor, Prayer Warrior, Worship Leader, Youth Minister or anyone who likes cool Christian designs that you know that needs or knows the sacrifice of Jesus Featuring 3 nails tied by 1 rope with a crown of thorns in the background and the word Forgiven. This design is perfect to wear to church, Bible Study or family events. Share the gift of Gods sacrifice by rocking this design 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only