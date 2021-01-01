From science tees
Science Tees Forget Princess I Want To Be A Scientist Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
If everyone else is dreaming of being a princess you are dreaming of chemistry, biology, biochemistry then this design is perfect for you. Ditch being a princess and be a scientist! The Forget Princess I Want To Be A Scientist design makes a great gift for friends and family 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only