Forged Vertical Bars Wall Sconce by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Grey - Finish: Grey - (217185-1039)

The Forged Vertical Bars Wall Sconce 00676 from Hubbardton Forge is an elegant modern piece that smartly balances sharp lines and curved form. Slim rectangular shapes inform the piece, beginning with its backplate that neatly frames the construction, to its forged aluminum bar that sits in front of its shade. A hand-blown, cylindrical glass shade softens up the piece with a rounded form and warm diffused ambient lighting. It is a sophisticated vertical accent along hallways and architectural features. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Grey. Finish: Natural Iron, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting