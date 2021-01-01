From hubbardton forge
Forged Leaves Semi-Flush Mount Ceiling Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Beige - Finish: Silver - (126712-1013)
Advertisement
The Forged Leaves Semi-Flush Mount Ceiling Light by Hubbardton Forge adorns a classical fixture with handcrafted details. A bowl-shaped hand-blown Glass shade descends from a round ceiling canopy and is finished with simple finial detail. Hand forged Iron vines wrap in a spiral-like pattern around the shade and end in smooth curves and simple leaves. Traditional, charming, and with graceful decorative touches, this fixture is at home in an array of living and dining spaces. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Bowl. Color: Beige. Finish: Vintage Platinum, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting