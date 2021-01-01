From hubbardton forge
Forged Leaves Flush Mount Ceiling Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Beige - Finish: Glossy - (126709-1015)
The Forged Leaves Flush Mount Ceiling Light by Hubbardton Forge is classic in nature, with lovely handcrafted details. A hand-blown Glass bowl diffuses light evenly and beautifully through a smooth surface. Hand forged Iron stems curl and curve around the glass bowl, accenting this piece with graceful arcs and some smooth leaf details. Warm and inviting, this fixture lends a unique yet traditionally designed feeling to living, dining and work spaces with its hand-formed materials. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Bowl. Color: Beige. Finish: Natural Iron, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting