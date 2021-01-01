Skilled Metal Craft Forge Blade Welding Hammer Too Forged in My Garage Sharpen Steel Bar Sledge Iron Blacksmith Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Amazing blacksmith welding, forge metal bars, craft gift idea for someone who's a blacksmith. Ideal for tool, bending, cutting and hammering metal lovers. For you or a loved one who are industrial workers who work among cranes, beams, and steel bars. Wear this "Forged In My Garage" Blacksmith who works or a skilled blacksmith when it comes to iron, cranes, rounding, flatter, forging and panning steel bars. Cool design while working with tools while shaping, forging, welding with your assistant. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only