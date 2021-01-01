From traditions by waverly
Forever Yours Floral 52" Curtain Window Valance
Refresh any room in your home with classically elegant window treatments by Traditions by Waverly. This beautiful, traditional panel features a lovely floral print over a damask jacquard fabric. Hang 2 panels with the valance on a standard or decorative curtain rod for desired look. valance sold separately. Header adds decorative style. Rod pocket accommodates up to a rod. Curtain rod sold separately. Unlined. Machine wash cold, gentle cycle. Tumble dry low. Imported. Color: Indigo