From traditions by waverly

Forever Yours Floral 52" Curtain Window Valance

$21.99
In stock
Buy at wayfairnorthamerica

Description

Refresh any room in your home with classically elegant window treatments by Traditions by Waverly. This beautiful, traditional panel features a lovely floral print over a damask jacquard fabric. Hang 2 panels with the valance on a standard or decorative curtain rod for desired look. valance sold separately. Header adds decorative style. Rod pocket accommodates up to a rod. Curtain rod sold separately. Unlined. Machine wash cold, gentle cycle. Tumble dry low. Imported. Color: Indigo

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com